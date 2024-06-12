The credit card industry's manipulative tactics to keep people in debt

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss credit card debt in the US, which collectively stands at over $1 trillion.

Conversations about credit card debt are often framed as a result of personal choices, but major credit card companies often use manipulative tactics to keep people in debt.

President Biden, a former ally to the powerful credit card industry, recently moved to cap late fees at no more than $8 a month, down from an average $32, according to the AP. Last month, a federal judge in Texas appointed by Donald Trump halted the new rule from taking effect, which was a major victory for companies like Visa and JPMorgan Chase. Banks brings in $14 billion in credit card late fees every year, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

What will it take to reign in this profitable industry?

Guest:

Arjun Singh, senior podcast producer for The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Credit Card Companies Want To Keep You In Debt Forever

CNN: Judge blocks Biden administration rule capping credit card late fees at $8

Common Dreams: New Rule Under Biden Would Save Americans $10 Billion a Year in Credit Card Fees

CFPB: CFPB Report Highlights Consumer Frustrations with Credit Card Rewards Programs

The American Prospect: What We Owe: The big banks behind the rising cost of credit

Reuters: US consumer watchdog to examine credit card rewards, 'buy-now, pay-later' companies

USA Today: Bernie Sanders, AOC unveil legislation to cap credit card interest at 15%

