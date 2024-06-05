© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

"Making It In America" calls for the revival of US manufacturing

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Rachel Slade will discuss "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA (And How It Got That Way)," a new book about global politics, economics, and labor through the story of textile manufacturing.

Slade explores how free trade deals have decimated towns across the country and focuses on a young couple in Maine who attempt to produce an American made, union made, American sourced sweatshirt.

Guest:

Rachel Slade, award winning writer, editor, and author of "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA (And How It Got That Way)"

Resources:

The New York Times: A Factory in Maine Proves ‘Made in America’ Is Still Possible

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
