San Francisco Women Against Rape's 50th Anniversary

By Rose Aguilar,
Andrew Stelzer
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:30 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we celebrate the anniversary of San Francisco Women Against Rape, an organization led by survivors.

In 2024, the work they do is more important than ever. A recent report tallied 65,000 pregnancies from rape in states where abortion is banned. On today's Your Call, we’ll talk with San Francisco Women Against Rape organizers about the past 50 years, and how they’re navigating this moment.

Guests:

Janelle White, Executive Director of San Francisco Women Against Rape (SFWAR)

Alicia Maldonado, Director of Community Initiatives for San Francisco Women Against Rape (SFWAR)

Resources:

CNN: Nearly 65,000 pregnancies from rape have occurred in states with abortion bans, study estimates

A Crisis for Crime Victims: VOCA Funding Cuts Threaten Crucial Services

SFWAR's 50th Anniversary Events

National Sexual Violence Resource Center

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

