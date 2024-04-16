San Francisco Women Against Rape's 50th Anniversary

On this edition of Your Call, we celebrate the anniversary of San Francisco Women Against Rape, an organization led by survivors.

In 2024, the work they do is more important than ever. A recent report tallied 65,000 pregnancies from rape in states where abortion is banned. On today's Your Call, we’ll talk with San Francisco Women Against Rape organizers about the past 50 years, and how they’re navigating this moment.

Guests:

Janelle White, Executive Director of San Francisco Women Against Rape (SFWAR)

Alicia Maldonado, Director of Community Initiatives for San Francisco Women Against Rape (SFWAR)

