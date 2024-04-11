Health workers back from Gaza: we've never seen so many dead children

On this edition of Your Call, health workers share eyewitness accounts of the medical crisis in Gaza. They say they've never seen so many dead children.

More than 33,000 people have been killed during the US-backed Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7. More than 13,000 of those deaths are children. Thousands more are injured or missing and presumed dead. Over 17,000 children have been orphaned or separated from their parents, according to UNICEF. Thirty-two people, including 28 children, have died of malnutrition and dehydration at hospitals in northern Gaza.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the International Freedom Flotilla to Gaza, which is leaving next week. The flotilla consists of multiple ships carrying over 5,500 tons of urgently needed food and medicine for Palestinians.

Guests:

Dr. Mohammad Subeh, emergency room physician from the Bay Area who spent five weeks working in Rafah in the Southern Gaza Strip

Sandy Adler Killen, emergency room and pediatric nurse who provided support for newborns who had no access to food in Gaza

Wynd Kaufmyn, Jewish activist who is joining next week's Freedom Flotilla to Gaza and retired professor of engineering at City College of San Francisco

Resources:

Al Jazeera: Israel-Gaza war in maps and charts: Live tracker

The Hill: Gaza's health care crisis is horrifying — and getting worse

New Scientist: The war in Gaza is creating a health crisis that will span decades

Al Jazeera: Photos: Palestinians in Gaza prepare for Eid amid death and destruction

Global Nutrition Cluster: Gaza nutrition vulnerability and situation analysis report - March 2024