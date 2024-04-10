Advocates in GOP states fight laws banning abortion, books & DEI

On the this edition of Your Call, we speak with advocates fighting draconian measures in Republican-controlled states that restrict abortion and LGBTQ rights, penalize DEI programs, and ban books.

Yesterday, Republicans on Arizona’s Supreme Court reinstated an 1864 abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. It goes into effect in two weeks. Those who provide abortions in Arizona could face up to five years in prison, according to Mother Jones. Arizona now joins 15 other states that ban abortion in nearly all cases with little to no exceptions.

In Florida, a six-week abortion ban goes into effect on May 1 and nearly 2,700 books have been targeted for removal from libraries.

In Louisiana, abortion is completely banned, putting lives at risk, and lawmakers are considering a bill that would criminalize librarians for joining the American Library Association.

Guests:

Dwight M. Bullard, senior political advisor of Florida Rising

Gabrielle Perry, founder and executive director of The Thurman Perry Foundation

Resources:

The Hill: How Florida became a conservative bastion

Nola: Transgender 'bathroom bill' clears Louisiana House committee. Here's what to know.

AP: Bill that would have placed the question of abortion access before Louisiana voters fails

Media Matters: News outlets help Trump obfuscate his abortion position

Louisiana Illuminator: Louisiana’s total abortion ban makes pregnancy increasingly dangerous for Black mothers like me

