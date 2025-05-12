© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland budget proposal would end public campaign financing

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 12, 2025 at 6:22 PM PDT
The current budget proposal for the City of Oakland would eliminate public campaign financing for the 2026 elections.

Oakland’s interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins this week proposed doing away with even reduced public campaign financing for the next election.

The Oaklandside reports that under Jenkins proposed budget, there would be no funding for either the Democracy Dollars and Limited Public Financing programs.

Both were approved by voters in recent years as a way to dilute the power increasingly wielded by individuals and organizations in funding local campaigns.

The city’s ongoing financial crisis in 2023 forced the city to postpone Democracy Dollars indefinitely.

Unless Oakland’s City Council moves to restore either program, the 2026 elections will be the city’s first without campaign financing in more than two decades.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
