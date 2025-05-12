Portola 2025 lineup features LCD Soundsystem, Blood Orange, The Chemical Brothers, and more

Get your dancing feet ready because Portola, fast becoming the Bay Area’s top dance music festival, is back with another stellar lineup of highly acclaimed electronic, house, techno, indie dance, and pop artists. Taking place at San Francisco’s Pier 80 on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, the festival’s 2025 headliners include LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, and Moby.

This year’s festival is set to be one of many firsts. For a start, Despacio, the high-powered immersive audio experience designed by James Murphy, will be in San Francisco for the first time. Murphy and the Dewaele brothers will be spinning vinyl inside the Despacio tent all weekend long. Plus, The Prodigy will be making their Portola debut, and the iconic dance-punk group The Rapture will be performing their first announced show after a super-long hiatus (peep the interview with bass player Mattie Safer Marcus Rosario did earlier this year).

Loyalty passes go on sale Wednesday, May 14, and public sale begins Thursday, May 15 at 12 p.m. PST. Head to portolamusicfestival.com for all the details, and be sure to keep an ear out on KALW for a chance to win tickets!

Here’s the full lineup: