West Contra Costa Unified School District shores up finances

The West Contra Costa Unified District has made progress in balancing its budget.

EdSource reports the Contra Costa County Office of Education notified the district that it approved a "positive certification" in the latest version of its budget.

The district cut nearly 20 million dollars from its budget this year. Its board also voted in February to cut another 13 million dollars over the next two years.

This means West Contra Costa Unified can meet its financial obligations through the 2025-26 school year.

However, the district still faces substantial challenges. These include the impact of declining enrollment and increased absenteeism due to fears around immigration enforcement. The district is also negotiating a new contract with the teachers union. The current contract expires next month.

