Jewish Americans sign open letter opposing the Israel lobby AIPAC

More than 100 prominent Jewish Americans have signed a statement calling for the lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, to end its intervention in Democratic primaries.

AIPAC is targeting the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, whose members have been critical of Israel.

The open letter condemning AIPAC's actions states, “We call on Democratic candidates to not accept AIPAC network funding, and demand that the Democratic leadership not allow Republican funders to use that network to deform Democratic primary elections. We will support candidates who are opposed by AIPAC, and who are advocates for peace and a new, just US policy toward Israel/Palestine."

Guests:

Alan Minksy, executive director of the Progressive Democrats of America

Rabbi Alissa Wise, lead organizer of Rabbis for Ceasefire

