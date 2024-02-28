What would Prop 1 do for CA's mental health & homelessness crisis?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Proposition 1, which would authorize $6B in bonds for mental health treatment facilities and provide housing for homeless people.

CalMatters reporter Kristen Hwang writes that "if it passes, the measure championed by Governor Gavin Newsom would mark the first major overhaul of the state's community mental health system in 20 years."

She reports that Governor Newsom has amassed more than $14.2 million for Prop 1. He's drawing from longtime allies in health care, unions and Native American tribes to fund the campaign. Those opposed have raised a mere $1,000. Newsom’s opponents are small mental health providers and current users of the mental health system that fear losing resources if voters pass the measure.

Guest:

Kristen Hwang, CalMatters health care and policy reporter

Resources:

CalMatters:Gavin Newsom’s mental health plan is going to voters. Here’s what you need to know

CalMatters: ‘We are horrified’: Late changes to Newsom’s $6 billion mental health bond surprise advocates

AP: Some worry California proposition to tackle homelessness would worsen the problem

Los Angeles Times: ‘Universal frustration’: In California, a crisis so dire Republicans and Democrats are working together

