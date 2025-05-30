Kids Under Fire In Gaza

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss an Al Jazeera/Reveal documentary about US physicians who’ve volunteered in Gaza. They report witnessing a disturbing and systemic pattern of children shot by the Israeli military. They’re now pushing for accountability.

The US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza has killed about 17,500 children since October 2023, most of whom have died in indiscriminate bombings. A deeply unsettling subset of these deaths stands apart — children arriving at trauma centers with gunshot wounds.

Guests:

Josh Rushing, Emmy-winning journalist and senior correspondent for Al Jazeera English's Fault Lines

Najib Aminy, producer for Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

