Your Call

Kids Under Fire In Gaza

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published May 30, 2025 at 9:47 AM PDT
Credit: Reveal illustration; Jack Guez/AFP/Getty; Courtesy Dr. Mimi Syed
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss an Al Jazeera/Reveal documentary about US physicians who’ve volunteered in Gaza. They report witnessing a disturbing and systemic pattern of children shot by the Israeli military. They’re now pushing for accountability.

The US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza has killed about 17,500 children since October 2023, most of whom have died in indiscriminate bombings. A deeply unsettling subset of these deaths stands apart — children arriving at trauma centers with gunshot wounds.

Guests:

Josh Rushing, Emmy-winning journalist and senior correspondent for Al Jazeera English's Fault Lines

Najib Aminy, producer for Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

Resources:

CIR: Kids Under Fire in Gaza

Common Dreams: It Took 24 Hours to Speak the Names of 12,000 Children Israel Killed in Gaza—A Fraction of the Total

Haaretz: An American Doctor Visited Gaza and Saw the Horror Up Close. Five Cases Haunt Her

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
