Your Call

The consequences of the political battle over late-term abortion

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published May 30, 2025 at 9:47 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, The Nation's abortion access correspondent Amy Littlefield discusses her report on one of the last remaining clinics in the US that provides third-trimester abortions.

She writes, Democrats love to avoid it, and Republicans love to lie about it, but later-abortion care has never been more important. Since Roe was overturned almost three years ago, abortion bans have pushed some patients further into pregnancy. Even as clinics in many states have closed, there has been a rise in the number of clinics providing later care.

After conservatives on the high court overturned Roe, Republicans facing an outraged public were left with just one viable talking point: attacking later abortion. By claiming that Democrats supported "abortion in the ninth month" and wanted to "execute" babies after birth, as Trump did on the debate stage in September 2024, Republicans sought to distract from the fact that they had just overturned 50 years of precedent. Their goal was to make Democrats look like the extreme ones.

Guest:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation

Resources:

The Nation: What Would It Mean to Defend All Abortions?

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
