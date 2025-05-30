KALW Almanac - Friday May 30, 2025

Today is Friday, 30th of May of 2025

May 30 is the 150th day of the year

215 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:49:57 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:45 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:51 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59.7°F.

The first high tide was at 12:53 am at 6.39 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:13 am at -1.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:34 pm at 4.92 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:17 pm at 3.1 feet

The Moon is currently 15.9%

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 2nd of June of 2025 at 8:41 pm

Today is….

European Neighbours' Day

Loomis Day

My Bucket's Got A Hole In It Day

National Creativity Day

National Heat Awareness Day

National Mint Julep Day

Water a Flower Day

World MS Day

Today is also….

Anguilla Day, commemorates the beginning of the Anguillian Revolution in 1967. (Anguilla)

Canary Islands Day (Spain)

Indian Arrival Day (Trinidad and Tobago)

Lod Massacre Remembrance Day (Puerto Rico)

Mother's Day (Nicaragua)

Statehood Day (Croatia)

Shavuot Begins at Sundown on Sunday June 1, 2025

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1814 – Mikhail Bakunin, Russian philosopher and theorist (died 1876)

1908 – Mel Blanc, American voice actor (died 1989)

1909 – Benny Goodman, American clarinet player, songwriter, and bandleader (died 1986)

1932 – Pauline Oliveros, American accordion player and composer (died 2016)

1943 – James Chaney, American civil rights activist (died 1964)

1943 – Gale Sayers, American football player and philanthropist (died 2020)

1953 – Colm Meaney, Irish actor

1955 – Topper Headon, English drummer and songwriter

1955 – Colm Tóibín, Irish novelist, poet, playwright, and critic

1962 – Kevin Eastman, American author and illustrator, co-created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

1964 – Wynonna Judd, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Tom Morello, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1981 – Devendra Banhart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1381 – Beginning of the Peasants' Revolt in England.

1588 – The last ship of the Spanish Armada sets sail from Lisbon heading for the English Channel.

1899 – Pearl Hart, a female outlaw of the Old West, robs a stage coach 30 miles southeast of Globe, Arizona.

1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.

1958 – Memorial Day: The remains of two unidentified American servicemen, killed in action during World War II and the Korean War respectively, are buried at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: The 10-metre high "Goddess of Democracy" statue is unveiled in Tiananmen Square by student demonstrators.

2013 – Nigeria passes a law banning same-sex marriage.

2024 – Donald Trump is convicted of falsifying business records in his New York trial, the first time a former President of the United States has been found guilty in a criminal case.