Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our coverage of the UN Climate Summit in Dubai. The Guardian reports that the final text will most likely be released tomorrow morning.

On yesterday’s show, we discussed the draft of the final text, which refers to 'emissions reductions' instead of a fossil fuel phase out. Activists say it must be rejected and improved.

In a Los Angeles Times op-ed, Susan Joy Hassol, director of Climate Communication, and Professor Michael Mann write, "As the 28th United Nations climate summit draws to a close in Dubai, after another year of devastating heat waves, droughts, wildfires, storms and record highglobal temperatures, the entire process is threatening to break down. Not only has COP28 failed to meet this moment demanding dramatic and immediate climate action — it has made a caricature of it."

Later in the show, 12-year-old climate justice activist Licypriya Kangujam will discuss her decision to protest during a session at yesterday's conference and her passion for this issue.

Guests:

Dr. Michael Mann, presidential distinguished professor and Director of the Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis

Licypriya Kangujam, 12-year-old climate justice activist, Special Envoy of Timor Leste, and founder of The Child Movement

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: COP28 has become a shameless exercise in the fight against climate change. But can we afford to walk out?

The Guardian: Cop28 draft climate deal criticised as ‘grossly insufficient’ and ‘incoherent’

Michael Mann Book Reading: Tuesday, December 12 at 6:00pm at Book Passage

