Elsie Allen and the legacy of Pomo basketry
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Breaking Traditions, Saving Traditions: Elsie Allen and the Legacy of Pomo Basketry, on permanent display at the Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum.
Elsie Allen, Rose Aguilar's great-grandmother, became a well known basketweaver in her later years. The collection also includes baskets from 26 other Pomo weavers. It is the only Pomo Basket collection known to have been formed by a weaver.
Guests:
Dan Aguilar, grandson of Elsie Allen
Linda Aguilar, granddaughter of Elsie Allen
Silver Galleto, founding member of the Pomo Weavers Society
Rachel Minor, supervisor and curator of the Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum
Web Resources:
Interview with Elsie Allen, 1980
The Press Democrat: Legendary Pomo basket maker Elsie Allen defied tradition to preserve it
KQED: The Pomo Woman Who Fought to Preserve Native American Heritage
Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum: Roles, Rules & Responsibility: Northern California Two-Spirit Weavers