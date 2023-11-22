On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Breaking Traditions, Saving Traditions: Elsie Allen and the Legacy of Pomo Basketry, on permanent display at the Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum.

Elsie Allen, Rose Aguilar's great-grandmother, became a well known basketweaver in her later years. The collection also includes baskets from 26 other Pomo weavers. It is the only Pomo Basket collection known to have been formed by a weaver.

Guests:

Dan Aguilar, grandson of Elsie Allen

Linda Aguilar, granddaughter of Elsie Allen

Silver Galleto, founding member of the Pomo Weavers Society

Rachel Minor, supervisor and curator of the Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum

Web Resources:

Interview with Elsie Allen, 1980

The Press Democrat: Legendary Pomo basket maker Elsie Allen defied tradition to preserve it

KQED: The Pomo Woman Who Fought to Preserve Native American Heritage

Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum: Roles, Rules & Responsibility: Northern California Two-Spirit Weavers

