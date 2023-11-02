College students face backlash for supporting Palestinian rights

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the backlash students are facing for calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and supporting Palestinian rights.

Last Friday, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning "anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student groups" after students walked out of colleges across the country, including New York University, Princeton, and UC Berkeley.

Students say they've been doxxed online and have been told not to use their names for fear of of reprisal from future employers.

Guests:

Jasmine, a pseudonym, undergraduate student at UC Berkeley with family in Gaza

John, a pseudonym, member of Law Students For Justice in Palestine at UC Berkeley

Anton Tseselsky, Bay Area educator and community organizer, member of Jewish Voices for Peace, and recent graduate from UC Berkeley

