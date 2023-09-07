© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
How should we respond to racial violence & authoritarianism in the US?

Published September 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT
Robert Locklear, WSET

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how we should respond to the urgency of this moment.

Republicans in Congress and on the campaign trail are proposing even more extreme policies on the climate crisis, abortion, guns, LGBTQ issues, and more.

As Salon reports, Donald Trump has released Agenda 47, a plan that includes ending birthright citizenship, further criminalizing transgender people and the LGBTQI community more broadly, replacing academic freedom with "patriot education," implementing a national stop and frisk law, pardoning the January 6 insurrectionists, putting homeless people in camps or other designated areas under threat of arrest, and executing drug dealers. Why isn't this getting more attention?

Guests:

Dr. Janus Adamshistorian, Emmy award winning journalist, host of The Janus Adams Show, author of 11 books, including Freedom Days: 365 Inspired Moments in Civil Rights History, and attendee of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Jason StanleyProfessor of Philosophy at Yale University, and author of three books, including, How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them

Web Resources:

NBC: Neo-Nazi groups spew hate outside Disney World and near Orlando, officials say

The Guardian: The racist Florida shooter’s ideology extends to ordinary people

The Guardian: Banning ideas and authors is not a ‘culture war’ – it’s fascism

Miami Herald: Florida reviewers of AP African American Studies sought ‘opposing viewpoints’ of slavery

USA Today: 'War' on LGBTQ existence: 8 ways the record onslaught of 650 bills targets the community

Kaiser Family Foundation: 1 in 4 Transgender Adults Say They’ve Been Physically Attacked, New KFF/Washington Post Partnership Survey Finds

The New Republic: Ohio’s Republican Leaders Are Trying to Trick Voters on Abortion

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
