How should we respond to racial violence & authoritarianism in the US?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how we should respond to the urgency of this moment.

Republicans in Congress and on the campaign trail are proposing even more extreme policies on the climate crisis, abortion, guns, LGBTQ issues, and more.

As Salon reports, Donald Trump has released Agenda 47, a plan that includes ending birthright citizenship, further criminalizing transgender people and the LGBTQI community more broadly, replacing academic freedom with "patriot education," implementing a national stop and frisk law, pardoning the January 6 insurrectionists, putting homeless people in camps or other designated areas under threat of arrest, and executing drug dealers. Why isn't this getting more attention?

Guests:

Dr. Janus Adams, historian, Emmy award winning journalist, host of The Janus Adams Show, author of 11 books, including Freedom Days: 365 Inspired Moments in Civil Rights History, and attendee of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Jason Stanley, Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, and author of three books, including, How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them

