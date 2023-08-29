Extreme Republican rhetoric & policies are fueling anti-LGBTQ violence

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the connections between extreme Republican policies and hate speech and anti-LGBTQ violence.

The murders of O’Shae Sibley, a Black gay dancer, and Lauri Carleton, an LGBTQ ally who was shot for hanging a pride flag outside of her Southern California store, has put another spotlight on rising extremism in the US.

From June 2022 to April 2023, GLAAD tracked at least 356 incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ hate and extremism in the US, including harassment, vandalism, and assault.

Republican lawmakers in 46 states have introduced more than 650 bills targeting the queer community, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

What can we do to end the violence?

Guests:

Skylar Baker-Jordan, columnist for the Independent, contributing editor for community engagement at 100 Days in Appalachia, and freelance journalist and essayist covering the intersection of identity, class, and public policy

Kwolanne Felix, essayist for Truthout, conference support fellow for Women Deliver

