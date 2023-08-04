How the ultrawealthy reap tax deductions from private foundations

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation that reveals how the ultrawealthy use private foundations to bank millions in tax deductions.

ProPublica's Jeff Ernsthausen reports that it’s a simple bargain. The rich get huge tax breaks by donating art, property and company shares to benefit the public. But some donors collect millions while offering little or no public access.

Jeff Ernsthausen, award winning journalist and senior data reporter at ProPublica

