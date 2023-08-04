© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Economy, Business & Labor
Your Call

How the ultrawealthy reap tax deductions from private foundations

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
Propublica

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation that reveals how the ultrawealthy use private foundations to bank millions in tax deductions.

ProPublica's Jeff Ernsthausen reports that it’s a simple bargain. The rich get huge tax breaks by donating art, property and company shares to benefit the public. But some donors collect millions while offering little or no public access.

Guest:

Jeff Ernsthausen, award winning journalist and senior data reporter at ProPublica

Web Resources:

ProPublica: How the Ultrawealthy Use Private Foundations to Bank Millions in Tax Deductions While Giving the Public Little in Return

The Washington Post: How much did Congress lose by defunding the IRS? Way more than we thought

CBS: Millions of older workers are nearing retirement with nothing saved

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
