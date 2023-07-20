How the Federalist Society came to dominate US law & politics

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the power and influence of the Federalist Society.

In a piece for Truthout, law professors Michael Avery and Mark Brodin detail how the society evolved from a small group of disaffected conservative law students into an organization with extraordinary influence over American law and politics. The group has successfully lobbied for years to strike down affirmative action, overturn Roe, and undermine civil rights.

Today, there are over 60,000 conservative lawyers and law students involved with Federalist Society activities with chapters in 90 cities, including six Supreme Court justices.

The Republican Party has played the long game to take control of the courts. The Democratic Party hasn't had a game. What explains this? And what can be done to counter the influence of this powerful and well funded group?

Guests:

Michael Avery , professor Emeritus at Suffolk Law School in Boston, founder of the National Police Accountability Project, author of several books, including The Federalist Society: How Conservatives Took the Law Back from Liberals, and former civil rights and criminal defense attorney for over four decades

Mark Brodin, law professor, Distinguished Scholar and former associate dean for academic affairs at Boston College Law School, and author of several book and legal articles, including The Murder of Black Males in a World of Non-Accountability: The Surreal Trial of George Zimmerman for the Killing of Trayvon Martin

