© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What's behind the recent spike in ocean temperatures?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
Deep blue and wavy sea view. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
rawpixel.com
/
Deep blue and wavy sea view. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the recent spikes in ocean temperatures, which could radically affect marine species and ecosystems, hurricane activity, and weather patterns.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported that ocean surface temperatures spiked in April and May to the highest levels recorded since the 1950s.

Guests:

Dr. John Abraham, professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas, School of Engineering in St. Paul, Minnesota

Noel Gutiérrez Brizuela, Ph.D. student at the University of California, San Diego

Web Resources:

The Conversation: Hurricanes push heat deeper into the ocean than scientists realized, boosting long-term ocean warming, new research shows

The Guardian: Oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022, analysis shows

Common Dreams: Big Trouble in the Deep: World's Oceans Are Now Heating Up Very, Very, Very Fast

Earth Observatory: The Ocean’s Carbon Balance

The Guardian: Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures spike

Tags
Your Call climate changefossil fuelocean acidification
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar