What's behind the recent spike in ocean temperatures?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the recent spikes in ocean temperatures, which could radically affect marine species and ecosystems, hurricane activity, and weather patterns.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported that ocean surface temperatures spiked in April and May to the highest levels recorded since the 1950s.

Guests:

Dr. John Abraham, professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas, School of Engineering in St. Paul, Minnesota

Noel Gutiérrez Brizuela, Ph.D. student at the University of California, San Diego

Web Resources:

The Conversation: Hurricanes push heat deeper into the ocean than scientists realized, boosting long-term ocean warming, new research shows

The Guardian: Oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022, analysis shows

Common Dreams: Big Trouble in the Deep: World's Oceans Are Now Heating Up Very, Very, Very Fast

Earth Observatory: The Ocean’s Carbon Balance

The Guardian: Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures spike

