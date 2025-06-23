San Jose community groups call for release of city council members’ text messages

A growing coalition of social justice leaders is demanding San Jose City Hall release text messages between council members that allegedly include racist and derogatory remarks.

San Jose Spotlight reports the Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet of Silicon Valley and AFRO-Upris joined the NAACP of San Jose/Silicon Valley to call on city leaders to make the texts public.

They plan to hold a news conference at City Hall on tomorrow (Tuesday) to demand answers.

Council members Domingo Candelas and Peter Ortiz are accused of participating in a text thread along with disgraced ex-Council member Omar Torres and others.

Multiple law enforcement sources told San Jose Spotlight the messages were discovered when authorities seized Torres' phone during an investigation related to child sex crimes.

Neither Ortiz nor Candelas responded on Friday to requests for comment about the letters and news conference.

