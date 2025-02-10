Bay Agenda: Climate action in an uncertain environment
An excerpt of this panel conversation aired in the February 10, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.
Despite who is in the whitehouse, the fight against climate change is ongoing.
To hear about some of the local actions taking place, KALW’s Climate reporter, Mary Catherine O’Conner, or as we know her MC, recently held a live panel discussion at our event space in Downtown San Francisco.
The panel included local climate experts and activists: Davina Hurt, Chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Eddie Ahn, Executive Director of Brightline Defense, And Annie Burke, Executive Director of Together Bay Area.