Bay Agenda: Climate action in an uncertain environment

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published February 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Climate action protesters gather in San Francisco as part of the 'Rocking Chair Rebellion,' July, 2024
An excerpt of this panel conversation aired in the February 10, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Despite who is in the whitehouse, the fight against climate change is ongoing.

To hear about some of the local actions taking place, KALW’s Climate reporter, Mary Catherine O’Conner, or as we know her MC, recently held a live panel discussion at our event space in Downtown San Francisco.

The panel included local climate experts and activists: Davina Hurt, Chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Eddie Ahn, Executive Director of Brightline Defense, And Annie Burke, Executive Director of Together Bay Area.
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Mary Catherine O’Connor is a radio and print reporter whose beats include climate change, energy, material circularity, waste, technology, and recreation. She was a 2022-23 Audio Academy Fellow at KALW . She has reported for leading publications including Outside, The Guardian, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera America, and many trade magazines. In 2014 she co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential.
