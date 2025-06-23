Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area

The Bay Area Air District on yesterday morning issued an air quality advisory due to possible wildfire smoke from Canada and Alaska.

The air district said s moke from various fires in Canada and Alaska could impact air quality in the Bay Area, but by the afternoon, the majority of the Bay Area was rated "good" for air quality.

As of last night, only a few areas on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency map showed moderate air impacts. These included more coastal parts of Oakland, San Leandro and San Francisco, as well as Berkeley. San Pablo was also flagged with "moderate" air impacts.

Bay Area residents are asked to protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, and temperatures allow, residents are asked to stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Residents can also reduce their exposure to smoke by setting their car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside. The use of indoor air filtration or going to a Clean Air Center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure.

