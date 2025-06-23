San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meets to decide Sheriff’s fate

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will meet tomorrow to decide the next steps in the effort to fire embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reports that last November, a report commissioned by the supervisors alleged Corpus and her chief-of-staff engaged in nepotism, retaliation, intimidation, false arrest and making racist and homophobic slurs.

Corpus has denied the report’s findings. The recommendation will be delivered by a hearing officer, who has reviewed evidence gathered by the county’s lawyers as well as a written response from Corpus’ attorneys.

At least four of the five county commissioners would have to vote to accept the recommendation to fire Corpus.