Your Call

Civilians bear devastating brunt of fighting in Sudan

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 9, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The intensification of the armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has devastated the country. There have been reports of rape, widespread looting, health services collapsing, power and water cuts, and food shortages. More than half the population is in need of humanitarian aid and protection.

Since the start of the fighting, more than 1,000 people have been killed, 1.4 million have been displaced internally, and nearly 500,000 have fled to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia.

Guest:

Mat Nashed, journalist specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on Sudan

Web Resources:

Al Jazeera: Residents brace for Sudan army’s recapture of Khartoum from RSF

AFP: 'No woman feels safe': sexual violence rampant in Sudan war

Reuters: Children evacuated from orphanage where dozens died in Sudan's capital

The New York Times: Darfur, Blighted by Genocide, Faces a New Catastrophe: War

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
