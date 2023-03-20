© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Environmental groups call the Willow oil project a "carbon bomb"

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM PDT
alaska-willow-project-frontline-1920x1279.jpg

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss ConocoPhillips’ $8 billion oil and gas Willow Project in Alaska's fragile and pristine western Arctic region.

Earlier this month, President Biden approved the oil drilling project, despite fierce opposition from environmental and Native Alaskan groups.

The Willow project would lock in an estimated 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year — equal to driving nearly two million gas-powered cars, or the annual output of 66 American coal plants — for 30 years.

Guest:

Adam Federman, investigative reporter, fellow with Type Investigations, and author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Web Resources:

Grist: Unstable Ground

The Center for American Project: 5 Reasons the Willow Oil Drilling Project Would Fail To Lower Gas Prices and Only Benefit Big Oil

Earth Justice: Conservation groups sue to stop the Willow Oil Project in Alaska’s Western Arctic

Your Call the Willow ProjectAlaskaclimate crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
