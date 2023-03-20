Environmental groups call the Willow oil project a "carbon bomb"

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss ConocoPhillips’ $8 billion oil and gas Willow Project in Alaska's fragile and pristine western Arctic region.

Earlier this month, President Biden approved the oil drilling project, despite fierce opposition from environmental and Native Alaskan groups.

The Willow project would lock in an estimated 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year — equal to driving nearly two million gas-powered cars, or the annual output of 66 American coal plants — for 30 years.

Guest:

Adam Federman, investigative reporter, fellow with Type Investigations, and author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

