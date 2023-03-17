© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Why Silicon Valley Bank & Signature Bank collapsed

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the role the banking industry and its lobbyists play in weakening regulations.

Every federal lobbyist that has registered to work on behalf of Silicon Valley Bank swung through the revolving door between the federal government and private sector, according to OpenSecrets. They also found that the cryptocurrency industry vastly expanded its political influence web with federal lobbying spending exploding to a whopping $21.6 million in 2022.

Before Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, its former CEO Greg Becker backed two tech industry lobbying groups that tried to influence the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and pushed to cut corporate taxes, according to records reviewed by CNBC.

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, senior editor and reporter at ProPublica, and author of the The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives

Web Resources:

ProPublica: The Fed Keeps Getting More Powerful. Is It Bad for America?

ProPublica: Wealthy Executives Make Millions Trading Competitors’ Stock With Remarkable Timing

CNN: The facts on Trump’s 2018 loosening of regulations on banks like SVB

Open Secrets: Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank enlisted ‘revolving door’ lobbyists to push its policy agenda in Washington

CNBC: Silicon Valley Bank ex-CEO backed Big Tech lobbying groups that targeted Dodd-Frank, sought corporate tax cuts

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘They’re all just pack animals’: Silicon Valley Bank collapse highlights tech hypocrisy, experts say

The Intercept: CHEERING SILICON VALLEY BANK BAILOUT, GAVIN NEWSOM DOESN’T MENTION HE’S A CLIENT

Tags
Your Call Dodd-Frank ActlobbySilicon Valley BankBanking regulations
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
