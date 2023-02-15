Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and Unseen

On this edition of Your Call, artist George McCalman discusses his new book, Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen.

During Black History Month in 2016, McCalman challenged himself to paint, research, and write about one Black pioneer every day for a month. That challenge resulted in his beautiful new book, which includes 145 portraits of Black luminaries you’re familiar with and some you’ve probably never heard of.

Guest:

George McCalman, artist, creative director of McCalman.Co, and author of Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen

Web Resources:

Illustrated Black History: Talk + Documentary Screening

WBUR: In 'Illustrated Black History,' artist George McCalman paints Black Americans onto our nation’s canvas

Mother Jones: In George McCalman’s Dazzling New Book, Black History Is Everyone’s History

Fast Company: How George McCalman designs Blackity-Black cultural artifacts

San Francisco Chronicle Datebook: Black icons and pioneers honored in a stunning new collection from Bay Area artist