One Planet: New study focuses on flood risks from sea level rise & rising groundwater

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new study about flood risks due to rising groundwater.

According to the report, groundwater rise will contribute to inland flooding in low-lying coastal areas and pose challenges for public health, and the environment. What are the best solutions?

Guests:

Dr. Kris May, CEO and founder of climate adaptation at Pathways Climate Institute

Ellen Plane, environmental scientist in the Resilient Landscapes Program at The San Francisco Estuary Institute

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater

KQED: New Study Finds Rising Groundwater Is a Major Bay Area Flooding Risk

San Francisco Examiner: Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

