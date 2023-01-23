One Planet: New study focuses on flood risks from sea level rise & rising groundwater
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new study about flood risks due to rising groundwater.
According to the report, groundwater rise will contribute to inland flooding in low-lying coastal areas and pose challenges for public health, and the environment. What are the best solutions?
Guests:
Dr. Kris May, CEO and founder of climate adaptation at Pathways Climate Institute
Ellen Plane, environmental scientist in the Resilient Landscapes Program at The San Francisco Estuary Institute
Web Resources:
The Los Angeles Times: New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
KQED: New Study Finds Rising Groundwater Is a Major Bay Area Flooding Risk
San Francisco Examiner: Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems