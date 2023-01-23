© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

One Planet: New study focuses on flood risks from sea level rise & rising groundwater

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM PST
image-16735128060v1.jpg
Atmospheric River caused gigantic storm waves that nearly engulfed a pier in Ventura County, California

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new study about flood risks due to rising groundwater.

According to the report, groundwater rise will contribute to inland flooding in low-lying coastal areas and pose challenges for public health, and the environment. What are the best solutions?

Guests:

Dr. Kris May, CEO and founder of climate adaptation at Pathways Climate Institute

Ellen Plane, environmental scientist in the Resilient Landscapes Program at The San Francisco Estuary Institute

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater

KQED: New Study Finds Rising Groundwater Is a Major Bay Area Flooding Risk

San Francisco Examiner: Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

Tags
Your Call groundwaterrising sea levelclimate change
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar