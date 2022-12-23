© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The legacy of deadly night raids by CIA-backed Zero Units in Afghanistan

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM PST
DSC_1484.jpg
Kern Hendricks for ProPublica
/
Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, in 2019, when it was the headquarters for the 02 unit

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, investigative journalist and photographer Lynzy Billing discusses her ProPublica investigation, which details the fatal activities and nightly raids by secretive, CIA-backed Afghan Zero Units special forces in Afghanistan.

Billing cataloged hundreds of night raids by one of the four Zero Unit squads, identifying at least 452 civilians killed over four years. She crisscrossed hundreds of miles of Nangarhar interviewing survivors, eyewitnesses, doctors, and elders in villages seldom, if ever, visited by reporters. The circumstances of the civilian deaths were rarely clear, but the grieving families she spoke to in these remote communities were united in their rage at the Americans and the US-backed Kabul government.

What does accountability look like for people who lost loved ones?

Guest:

Lynzy Billing, investigative journalist and photographer based between Afghanistan and Iraq

Web Resources:

ProPublica: The Night Raids

ProPublica: Why Congress Can’t Stop the CIA From Working With Forces That Commit Abuses

Brown University's Cost of War: Afghanistan before and after 20 years of war

Brown University's Cost of War: US Costs for the war in Afghanistan

Tags
Your Call War in AfghanistanCIAZero Unit squads
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar