Your Call

As inflation continues, CEO pay & corporate profits reach all-time highs

Published November 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
04B175D7-B699-4816-94D4-ED7DA4D39E47.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing inflation and the economy.

Corporate profits and CEO pay surged to an all time high this year, while more people than ever are taking second jobs to make ends meet. Corporate profits account for over half of the higher prices people are paying, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Democrats have implemented policies to help workers, but advocates say they must go further. Republicans plan to make the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations permanent.

Guests:

Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, co-founder of the Restaurant Opportunities Center, director of the Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley, and author of four books, including One Fair Wage: Ending All Subminimum Pay in America

Dean Baker, co-founder and senior economist of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and author of several books, including Rigged: How Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy Were Structured to Make the Rich Richer

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: GOP wants to push to extend Trump tax cuts after midterm elections

Economic Policy Institute: CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,460% since 1978

Economic Policy Institute: Corporate profits have contributed disproportionately to inflation. How should policymakers respond?

One Fair Wage: It's a Wage Shortage, not a Worker Shortage

The Washington Post: How the Fed’s rate hikes slow the economy — and impact you

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
