Your Call

Republican control of Congress could result in cuts to Social Security & Medicare

Published October 26, 2022 at 9:17 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the future of Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress.

In a recent Washington Post interview, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would use the debt limit as leverage to force spending cuts, which could include gutting Medicare and Social Security.

Four Republicans hoping to become chair of the House Budget Committee have talked openly about holding the federal debt ceiling hostage to an agreement on so-called entitlements, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Why isn't this receiving more attention in midterm election coverage, given what's at stake?

Guest:

Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: GOP to use debt limit to force spending cuts, McCarthy says

Common Dreams: On Their 57th Anniversary, Medicare and Medicaid Remain Under Threat

The New York Times: Biden Says Social Security Is on ‘Chopping Block’ if Republicans Win Congress

Los Angeles Times: GOP promises to gut your Social Security, Medicare if it takes power

Your Call social securitymedicare
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
