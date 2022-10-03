© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet Series: Finding refuge on a changed earth

Published October 3, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT
001-unrulyplanet-2500x1406-080422-mb-1659557043-1.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science journalist Madeline Ostrander discusses her new book, At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth.

Ostrander explores the meaning of home in the age of climate change, and asks, how do we find a sense of home in a time of unprecedented upheaval? She offers vivid accounts of people fighting to protect places they love from increasingly dangerous circumstances.

Guest:

Madeline Ostrander, science journalist and author of At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth

Web Resources:

Madeline Ostrander discusses her book on October 5 at 7pm at Mrs. Dalloway's in Berkeley, CA

The Atlantic: The Era of Climate Change Has Created a New Emotion

Undark: The Fervent Debate Over the Best Way to Confront Global Warming

The Washington Post: See Hurricane Ian’s damage across Florida in photos, videos and maps

Your Call climate changeMadeline Ostrander climate refugees
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
