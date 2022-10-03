One Planet Series: Finding refuge on a changed earth

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science journalist Madeline Ostrander discusses her new book, At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth.

Ostrander explores the meaning of home in the age of climate change, and asks, how do we find a sense of home in a time of unprecedented upheaval? She offers vivid accounts of people fighting to protect places they love from increasingly dangerous circumstances.

Guest:

Madeline Ostrander, science journalist and author of At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth

