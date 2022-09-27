California Mandela Act would limit & ban solitary confinement. Will Governor Newsom sign or veto the bill?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the California Mandela Act, a bill on Governor Newsom’s desk that would ban solitary confinement for pregnant women, people under 26 or over 59, and those with mental or physical disabilities. It would ban solitary for anyone outside of those populations for more than 15 consecutive days or more than 45 days in a 180-day period.

Governor Newsom has until September 30 to sign or veto AB 2632. We’ll speak with solitary confinement survivors to learn about their experience and advocacy to end this inhumane practice.

Guests:

Hamid Yazdan Panah, immigration attorney, advocacy director for Immigrant Defense Advocates, and founding member of the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, and the Northern California Rapid Response and Immigrant Defense Network

Dolores Canales, co-founder of California Families Against Solitary Confinement, community outreach director for The Bail Project, founder of the Family Unity Network, commissioner on the Probation Oversight Committee of Los Angeles County, and a member of the advisory council for the Unlock the Box campaign

Kevin McCarthy, UC Berkeley student and member of Berkeley Underground Scholars, who spent nine years and four months in solitary confinement at California state prisons

