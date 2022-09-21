Elie Mystal says expand the Supreme Court or cede the next 30 years of US law to six conservative justices

On this edition of Your Call, we’re having a wide ranging conversation with Elie Mystal, author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution.

Mystal argues that if we don't expand the Supreme Court, the next 30 years of US law will be decided by six conservative judges. In his book, he says we have to change the way we talk about the courts and the Constitution, which have been co-opted by conservatives.

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, Alfred Knobler Fellow at the Type Media Center, and author of the New York Times bestseller Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

