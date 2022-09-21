© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Elie Mystal says expand the Supreme Court or cede the next 30 years of US law to six conservative justices

Published September 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we’re having a wide ranging conversation with Elie Mystal, author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution.

Mystal argues that if we don't expand the Supreme Court, the next 30 years of US law will be decided by six conservative judges. In his book, he says we have to change the way we talk about the courts and the Constitution, which have been co-opted by conservatives.

Guest:

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, Alfred Knobler Fellow at the Type Media Center, and author of the New York Times bestseller Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

Web Resources:

The New York Times: An Unusual $1.6 Billion Donation Bolsters Conservatives

The Nation: Let’s Call DeSantis’s Migrant Stunt What It Is—Kidnapping

The Nation: The Trump Judges Are Officially Running The Show

The Nation: What Will It Take to Stymie Right-Wing Supervillain Leonard Leo?

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
