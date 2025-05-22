© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
VETERANS: Brave enough to come out in 1975

By David Boyer
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:01 PM PDT

This week on the Queer Power Hour, we are focusing on two men in the United States military who — in 1975 — were among the first to come out as gay. These stories were produced by our friends at Making Gay History:

  • We’ll learn about Vernon E. “Copy” Berg III. Long before “don’t ask, don’t tell,” the Navy asked, and Officer Copy Berg told: “Yes, I am gay.” When Copy chose to challenge the military’s ban on homosexuals, the Pentagon fought back with all their might.
  • We’ll hear from Leonard Matlovich who, in September of 1975, was featured in uniform on the cover of Time Magazine with the headline “I Am A Homosexual.” He was interviewed by Studs Terkel.
Queer Power Hour LGBTQLaw and Criminal Justice
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
