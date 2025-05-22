VETERANS: Brave enough to come out in 1975
This week on the Queer Power Hour, we are focusing on two men in the United States military who — in 1975 — were among the first to come out as gay. These stories were produced by our friends at Making Gay History:
- We’ll learn about Vernon E. “Copy” Berg III. Long before “don’t ask, don’t tell,” the Navy asked, and Officer Copy Berg told: “Yes, I am gay.” When Copy chose to challenge the military’s ban on homosexuals, the Pentagon fought back with all their might.
- We’ll hear from Leonard Matlovich who, in September of 1975, was featured in uniform on the cover of Time Magazine with the headline “I Am A Homosexual.” He was interviewed by Studs Terkel.