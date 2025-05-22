VETERANS: Brave enough to come out in 1975

This week on the Queer Power Hour, we are focusing on two men in the United States military who — in 1975 — were among the first to come out as gay. These stories were produced by our friends at Making Gay History:



We’ll learn about Vernon E. “Copy” Berg III . Long before “don’t ask, don’t tell,” the Navy asked, and Officer Copy Berg told: “Yes, I am gay.” When Copy chose to challenge the military’s ban on homosexuals, the Pentagon fought back with all their might.



We’ll hear from Leonard Matlovich who, in September of 1975, was featured in uniform on the cover of Time Magazine with the headline “I Am A Homosexual.” He was interviewed by Studs Terkel.

