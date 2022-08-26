Media Roundtable: The disappearance of 43 students in Mexico was a state-sponsored crime, truth commission concludes

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Mexico. The students were on buses heading to Mexico City when they were ambushed by police. The parents of the missing students have been searching for their sons and for answers for years.

The government’s truth commission has concluded that the tragic incident was a state-sponsored crime involving authorities at the highest levels of government.

Guest:

Anayansi Diaz-Cortes, award-winning reporter and producer for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Web Resources:

After Ayotzinapa

The New York Times: Mexico Says Disappearance of 43 Students Was a ‘Crime of the State’

