Your Call

Media Roundtable: The disappearance of 43 students in Mexico was a state-sponsored crime, truth commission concludes

Published August 26, 2022 at 9:31 AM PDT
“After Ayotzinapa” artwork. Credit: Dante Aguilera
Reveal

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Mexico. The students were on buses heading to Mexico City when they were ambushed by police. The parents of the missing students have been searching for their sons and for answers for years.

The government’s truth commission has concluded that the tragic incident was a state-sponsored crime involving authorities at the highest levels of government.

Guest:

Anayansi Diaz-Cortes, award-winning reporter and producer for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Web Resources:

After Ayotzinapa

The New York Times: Mexico Says Disappearance of 43 Students Was a ‘Crime of the State’

Your Call Ayotzinapa Mexico
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar