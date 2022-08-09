© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Senate Democrats pass climate bill with major concessions for oil & gas without one Republican vote

Published August 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we begin a series on the Democrats' scaled down climate, health, and tax bill, which passed the Senate on Sunday without one Republican vote. We'll begin by discussing the climate portion of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $370 billion in renewable energy tax credits over 10 years.

Many climate scientists say the bill is historic, but the fight continues. The bill includes unprecedented support for new oil and gas drilling, which is why frontline communities opposed it.

Guests:

Joye Braun, national pipelines organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network and member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Kassie Siegel, senior counsel and director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Climate Justice Alliance: Environmental and Climate Justice Factsheet

The New York Times: Manchin’s Donors Include Pipeline Giants That Win in His Climate Deal

The New Republic: The Bitter Triumph of the Inflation Reduction Act

Vox: The Senate just passed one of the biggest bills to fight climate change, ever

Politico: Historic climate bill to supercharge clean energy industry

climate change, The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, big oil
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
