Senate Democrats pass climate bill with major concessions for oil & gas without one Republican vote

On this edition of Your Call, we begin a series on the Democrats' scaled down climate, health, and tax bill, which passed the Senate on Sunday without one Republican vote. We'll begin by discussing the climate portion of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $370 billion in renewable energy tax credits over 10 years.

Many climate scientists say the bill is historic, but the fight continues. The bill includes unprecedented support for new oil and gas drilling, which is why frontline communities opposed it.

Guests:

Joye Braun, national pipelines organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network and member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Kassie Siegel, senior counsel and director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now , environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

