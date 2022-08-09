Senate Democrats pass climate bill with major concessions for oil & gas without one Republican vote
On this edition of Your Call, we begin a series on the Democrats' scaled down climate, health, and tax bill, which passed the Senate on Sunday without one Republican vote. We'll begin by discussing the climate portion of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $370 billion in renewable energy tax credits over 10 years.
Many climate scientists say the bill is historic, but the fight continues. The bill includes unprecedented support for new oil and gas drilling, which is why frontline communities opposed it.
Guests:
Joye Braun, national pipelines organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network and member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe
Kassie Siegel, senior counsel and director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity
Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth
Web Resources:
The Climate Justice Alliance: Environmental and Climate Justice Factsheet
The New York Times: Manchin’s Donors Include Pipeline Giants That Win in His Climate Deal
The New Republic: The Bitter Triumph of the Inflation Reduction Act
Vox: The Senate just passed one of the biggest bills to fight climate change, ever
Politico: Historic climate bill to supercharge clean energy industry