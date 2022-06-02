How can we reach young men like the Buffalo shooter before they embrace white supremacy and commit acts of violence?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss how we can reach young men like the self-described white supremacist and antisemite who shot and killed 10 people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

According to a document written by the 18-year-old white shooter, he researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents and traveled three hours to Tops several times before carrying out the massacre. We'll speak with former white supremacists about how we can reach young men before they embrace racism and commit extreme acts of violence.

Guests:

Tony McAleer, former neo-Nazi and white supremacist, co-founder of Life After Hate, and author of The Cure For Hate: A Former White Supremacist’s Journey from Violent Extremism to Radical Compassion

Chris Buckley , former leader in the Georgia Ku Klux Klan movement, military veteran, and a staffer with Parents for Peace

