SF DA Chesa Boudin discusses his record & the June 7 recall

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Courtesy of Chesa Boudin's campaign
On this edition of Your Call, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin joins us to take your questions about his record and June 7th recall election.

In 2019, Boudin's campaign focused on reforming the legal system and ending mass incarceration and cash bail. What does his record show so far? Recall supporters say he is "failing to keep San Franciscans safe." The majority of the $6 million in recall money has come from wealthy donors, according to reports. What questions do you have for Chesa Boudin?

Chesa Boudin, District Attorney of San Francisco elected in 2019

The San Francisco Examiner: The Republican billionaire behind S.F.’s recalls

Mission Local: Explore: Almost $9M donated for and against Boudin recall

Mother Jones: A San Francisco Public Defender Explains What the Media is Getting Wrong About the “Crime Wave”

The Los Angeles Times: How San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin ended up facing a recall

