Media Roundtable: American far right embraces authoritarianism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at CPAC

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of CPAC Hungary 2022.

This week, far right groups and personalities from the US and other countries gathered in Hungary for a two-day conference. What is the relationship between the Republican Party, the American right and Hungary's far-right nationalist regime?

Guests:

Craig Unger, investigative journalist and the author of American Kompromat

