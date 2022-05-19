US conservatives proudly embrace authoritarianism by hosting CPAC in Hungary

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out why top US conservatives are having their latest Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) conference in Budapest, which kicked off today.

This morning's keynote speaker was Hungary's authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to "reconquer" institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who threaten Western civilization, according to Reuters.

In a speech earlier his week, Orban embraced the racist "great replacement" ideology, called the spread of LGBTQ+ rights "gender madness," and said the West is "committing suicide" through immigration. What does this say about the direction the hard-right is headed in the US?

Guests:

Sarah Posner, journalist with Type Investigations and author of Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump

Flora Garamvolgyi, journalist covering Central and Eastern Europe who writes about Hungary for The Guardian

Kathryn Joyce, investigative reporter at Salon and author of Quiverfull: Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement

