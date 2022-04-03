© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: The 19th Annual International Ocean Film Festival celebrate the ocean through film

Published April 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM PDT
Call+for+Entries+-+Square.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we talk about the 19th annual International Ocean Film Festival.

The four-day festival, which begins on April 7th, features more than 50 films from around the globe covering a wide span of topics from Marine Sciences/Wildlife to Coastal Island Culture and conservation. How do films help us celebrate and protect the ocean?

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival

Maarten van Rouveroy, documentary filmmaker, cameraman and editor, and the director of In Too Deep - The True Cost of Deep Sea Mining

Howard Hall, world-renowned zoologist and marine photographer, and director of Soul of the Ocean 

Michele Hall, wildlife filmmaker and producer of Soul of the Ocean 

Cheryl Dean, filmmaker and co-director of The Witness is a Whale

Web Resources:

International Ocean Film Festival

Nautilus: The Witness Is a Whale

Howard Hall Productions

Deep Sea Conservation Coalition

Your Call oceanmarine mammalsmarine ecosystemwhaledeep sea mining
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
