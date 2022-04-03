One Planet: The 19th Annual International Ocean Film Festival celebrate the ocean through film
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we talk about the 19th annual International Ocean Film Festival.
The four-day festival, which begins on April 7th, features more than 50 films from around the globe covering a wide span of topics from Marine Sciences/Wildlife to Coastal Island Culture and conservation. How do films help us celebrate and protect the ocean?
Guests:
Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival
Maarten van Rouveroy, documentary filmmaker, cameraman and editor, and the director of In Too Deep - The True Cost of Deep Sea Mining
Howard Hall, world-renowned zoologist and marine photographer, and director of Soul of the Ocean
Michele Hall, wildlife filmmaker and producer of Soul of the Ocean
Cheryl Dean, filmmaker and co-director of The Witness is a Whale
Web Resources:
International Ocean Film Festival
Nautilus: The Witness Is a Whale