One Planet: Climate change is pushing Florida's Key deer to the brink of extinction. What's being done to protect them?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we'll find out why the Fish and Wildlife Service, which administers the Endangered Species Act, has been working on proposals that would strip Key deer, one of Florida’s most beloved animals, of its endangered species status.

A new investigation details the plight of Key deer and the Fish and Wildlife Service’s broader failure to adequately protect endangered species threatened by the climate crisis.

Guest:

Jimmy Tobias, contributing writer at The Guardian, a contributor at The Nation, and a 2021 Alicia Patterson Foundation Fellow

Web Resources:

Type Investigations: How the Country’s Most Prominent Conservation Agency is Failing to Tackle Climate Change

