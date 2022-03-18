Media Roundtable: The Mail and Globe's Eric Reguly retraces his father's steps as a Vietnam War correspondent

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we have a conversation with award winning journalist Eric Reguly about his new book Ghosts of War: Chasing My Father's Legend Through Vietnam- He chronicles his father, Robert Reguly’s first-hand look at the brutality of the US war in Vietnam, and how journalists shaped the American public opinion during the Vietnam War.

Robert Reguly was an acclaimed Canadian investigative reporter and a fearless war-zone correspondent. What is the role of the media in times of war?

We will also discuss the human cost of the war in Ukraine- Russia's bombardment of cities has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure, civilian casualties and has forced millions to flee their homes seeking safety in neighboring countries.

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail, and the author of Ghosts of War: Chasing My Father's Legend Through Vietnam

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail: Ghosts of war: My journalist father’s Vietnam odyssey, revisited