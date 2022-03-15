© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Romanian activists risk their lives to protect old growth forests from furniture giant Ikea

Published March 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ikea Romania
The New Republic
/
Left: Ikea claimed that this area, which borders a protected site in Romania’s Vrancea county, was not clear-cut but “progressively” logged in late 2020. Right: products are for sale at an Ikea store in Bucharest

On this edition of Your Call, reporter Alexander Sammon will discuss his New Republic piece, Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old-Growth Forest. Romania is home to one of the largest and most important old-growth forests left in the world.

Sammon reports that in 2015, the furniture giant Ikea bought 83,000 acres of forest in Romania. Within months, Ikea became, and remains, Romania’s largest private landowner. Activists are risking their lives to save the forest.

Guest:

Alexander Sammon, staff writer at The American Prospect, and former reporter and researcher at The New Republic

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old-Growth Forest

Mongabay: Ikea faces Swiss complaint over wood believed to have been illegally logged

The American Prospect: A Look Inside Interior

Tags

Your Call forest managementIKEA
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar