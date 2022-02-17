Diving deeper with Peter S. Goodman on "Davos Man": How billionaires fuel global inequality while prolonging the pandemic

On this edition of Your Call, we'll air part two of our conversation with New York Times global economics correspondent Peter S. Goodman, author of “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World.” Goodman writes about some of the world’s most prominent billionaires, documents the plight of their victims, and describes how ordinary citizens can fight back.

He says billionaires will exploit any situation for their own benefit, including the pandemic, all while portraying themselves as concerned global citizens. He writes, "We are living in a world designed by Davos Man to direct ever greater fortune toward Davos Man. You already know that the billionaires have triumphed comprehensively, amassing unprecedented wealth along with defining influence over the course of modern life. What we need to understand is how they pulled it off — by warping the workings of democracy."

Guest:

Peter S. Goodman, global economics correspondent for The New York Times and author of Past Due: The End of Easy Money and the Renewal of the American Economy

Web Resources:

Vanity Fair: “He has an incredible knack to smell the next fad”: How Klaus Schwab built a billionaire circus at Davos