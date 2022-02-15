Restrictive abortion laws in Texas and Mississippi jeopardize women's health and burden low-income women and girls of color

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss what’s happening on the ground in Texas and Mississippi, two states at the center of the national conversation about abortion access due to their restrictive anti-abortion laws.

New data shows a 60 percent drop in abortions just a month after the law in Texas took effect. Women are forced to go to neighboring states to seek abortions. But driving or flying to another state can be expensive, which makes obtaining an abortion incredibly difficult for low-income women and girls and people of color.

in December the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban that provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The law in that case presents a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, and supporters of the right to abortion are bracing themselves for the possibility that Roe could be overturned in June of this year. If that happens, at least 12 states are poised to pass restrictive laws like the one in Texas.

Guests:

Amy Littlefield, investigative reporter who focuses on reproductive health, and abortion access correspondent for The Nation

Michelle Colón, executive director of the non-profit Sheroes, Sisters Helping Every Sister Rise and Organize

Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Chancellor’s Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and author of several books, including most recently Policing The Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood, which was published in 2020

