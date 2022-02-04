Media Roundtable: Los Angeles demolishes a homeless camp near SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl

Later in the program, we talk about the dismantling of a homeless encampment near SoFi stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place. According to the latest count, there were an estimated 48,000 people living on the streets in LA county at the start of the pandemic.

Guest:

Sam Levin, correspondent for the Guardian based in Los Angeles

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Trying to disappear the poor’: California clears homeless camp near Super Bowl

CalMatters: California homeless crisis takes on new urgency